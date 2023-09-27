Kwadwo Mpiani has said Nana Akufo-Addo's control of all NPP affairs is the cause of the party's current problem

He blamed the deliberate removal of Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong from the party as the start of NPP problems

His comments follow the resignation of party founder Alan Kyerematen and his decision to run as an independent candidate in 2024

Kwadwo Mpiani, a respected member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has blamed cracks in the party, characterised by the resignation of Alan Kyerematen recently, on President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mpiani has said events leading to Akufo-Addo becoming the party's flagbearer were divisive, noting the party has not fully recovered since then.

He told Joy News' PM Express on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, that a major blow to the party's unity was the removal of former party chairman Paul Afoko and General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong in 2015.

"Once [Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong] were removed, [Nana Akufo-Addo] had his way, and this has continued up to this time," he said.

Alan Kyerematen resigns from the party

Alan Kyerematen, a founding member of the NPP, resigned on Monday, September 25, 2023, over unfair treatment and bias from the party leadership.

The former trade minister has indicated that he will stand as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections. The move has been predicted to take a heavy toll on the governing party.

The NPP has described Alan's resignation as unfortunate.

Commenting on Alan's resignation on PM Express, Mpiani said while he is not against it, he would not have advised him to leave the party.

"I was not too much surprised about what happened [Alan's resignation] because I have been telling colleagues that the way the party is going, if we are not lucky, there are going to be more serious upheavals in the future," he said.

NPP must try to recover from current challenges

Kwadwo Mpiani, who was the Chief of Staff under the John Kufuor administration has said he is confident that the party will recover from the current challenges.

He said the party's antecedents, which go as far as the United Party days in the 1950s, present the opportunity for unity.

"I think we should go back to our beliefs and try to live according to our beliefs. If we do that, we must be able to recover," he said.

Reverend Owusu Bempah asks NPP to pray as he prophesises about imminent division

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said the governing NPP faces a catastrophic division unless something is done to avert it.

The popular televangelist told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him.

He explained on Sunday, September 24, 2023, that he was directed by God to make the prophesy public.

Just 24 hours after the prophecy, Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party and announced his intention to contest 2024 as an independent candidate.

