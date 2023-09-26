Alan Kyerematen Resignation: Ashanti Region NPP Orders Removal Of Alan Posters From Offices
The NPP in the Ashanti Region has directed the removal of all promotional material related to Alan Kyerematen from their party offices.
These included posters, banners, and billboards when Kyerematen was in the party’s flagbearer race.
The directive from Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, was communicated in a memo sighted by YEN.com.gh.
“Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices,” the memo stated.
The party said Kyerematen’s promotional material was no longer relevant to the NPP. The directive was given to all chairpersons in the 47 Ashanti Region constituencies
This decision comes after he resigned from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023.
Kyerematen now plans to run for president as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.
Owusu Bempah makes prophecy on NPP unity
YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said the governing NPP faces catastrophic division unless something is done to avert it.
The preacher told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him.
On Sunday, September 24, 2023, he explained that God directed him to make the prophesy public.
Kennedy Agyapong declares conditional support for Bawumia
Meanwhile, a forerunner in the NPP presidential primary, Kennedy Agyapong, said he would back Dr Bawumia's 2024 presidential bid if he wins the flagbearer race cleanly.
YEN.com.gh reported that he told Kessben TV that supporting Dr Bawumia would be tough. However, he would do that if he is convinced that his victory is without blemish.
He also cautioned against attempts to destroy his reputation because he is making headway in the presidential race, warning he may never support the party again.
Source: YEN.com.gh