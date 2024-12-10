Eugene Boakye Antwi has named Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko and others as the reasons for the New Patriotic Party's heavy defeat in the 2024 elections

The Subin MP said President Akufo-Addo stood aloof about the key issues which crippled the party

The MP's remarks after NPP's heavy defeat have caught on on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, is certain that the New Patriotic Party caused its loss in the 2024 general elections.

On December 9, Ghana's electoral commissioner declared the elections in favour of the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama, who polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the votes cast.

The New Patriotic Party's Dr Bawumia got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%, an all-time low in the party's performance.

Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi says the NPP is the cause of its heavy loss in the 2024 elections. Source: TwitterPatriots, MetroTVgh

Source: Twitter

Subin MP descends on party bigwigs

In a recent interview, the Subin MP established that the New Patriotic Party needed open heart surgery to rebuild the party as it heads to opposition after eight years in power.

Hon Boakye Antwi, having seen the party's ill fortunes two years ago, distanced himself from the heavy loss, blaming several bigwigs.

Among the names were former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Asante Bediatuo, Gabby Otchere-Darko and the president.

He recounted a moment in 2022 when the president failed to honour an invitation to a closed-curtain meeting with some MPs to address pertinent issues making the party unpopular.

In a Facebook post believed to have been authored by the Subin MP, he emphasised that,

"Keeping Ken Ofori-Atta at post till February 2024 meant that we were not listening to the very people who voted for us and therefore didn’t deserve their vote in 2024. They have therefore punished us severely and taught the NPP a bitter lesson. Almost a third of Registered Voters (6 million voters) did not visit their Polling Stations to vote due to apathy."

The Subin MP also cited the president's reckless remarks in reaction to some traditional ruler's demands from the Kwabre East as one other party's undoing.

Dr Bawumia rallies NPP supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of NPP supporters had called on their defeated presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after the elections.

The presidential candidate argued that the NPP handed over the victory to their competitors and urged them to refrain from pointing fingers and instead fight for a united front ahead of the next elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh