The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Adentan, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has made history as the first MP to retain the seat in the hotly contested constituency.

According to provisional results, Ramadan polled 56,303 to beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Akosua Asaa Manu, who polled 35,143.

Manu notably tried to engage in development projects to court favour with the constituency but to no avail.

The theme of low turnout hurting the NPP continued as Ramanda polled fewer votes than in 2020 when he first won the seat.

In 2020, Ramadan won the seat with 63,436 as against the 49,255 by Yaw Buaben Asamoah, the NPP candidate at the time.

Since the creation of the Adentan Constituency out of the Ashaiman Constituency in 2004, none of the previous four MPs has been able to annex the seat twice, as they either lost the party primaries or the main election.

Ramadan thanked the party supporters for their hard work after his victory.

"This is historic in all ways, and I can only thank everyone who made it possible," the MP said.

NDC green wave sweeping parliamentary seats

The NDC is heading for an overwhelming majority in parliament with its victories in parliamentary races, including in NPP strongholds.

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, made history by winning the seat for her party for the first time.

