A video of Achimota School and Presec students engaging in a serious morale session at the forecourt of the National Theatre has gone viral

The two sets of students were at the venue to cheer on their contestants in the NSMQ final

Many people who saw the video have expressed excitement about the final

Some students of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) and Achimota School had to be prevented from squaring off at the forecourt of the National Theatre.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of JoyNews showed the moment some individuals clad in NSMQ-branded shirts ensured that both sets of students did not clash at the event grounds.

Achimota School and Presec students engage in heated jama Photo credit: JoyNews/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Looking visibly charged, both sets of students, in a bid to show their seriousness, then resorted to singing morale songs popularly known as jama.

The aggression and vim with which the Presec boys sang the jama made it evident that they had actually rehearsed and were there to cheer their contestants to victory.

The 1-minute- 30-second video was captioned:

"Even before the competition kicks off, the rivalry between PRESEC, Legon and Achimota is brewing."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200 likes and 38 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video said the actions of the two groups of students showed the final will be exciting.

Kingsford Sepenu Nyatepe reacted:

What a heated contest is going to be

Abanga Abdul-Karim Ibrahim commented:

Akuffo Addo will see this and say everything is well with this country

Vivian Esenam Dancun stated:

I wonder if those questions are in the same Aki ola series or Approachers series some of us used some years ago

Shamwil Ibn Islam Suhudoo indicated:

Experience counts and certainly, Presec Legon has the most relevant experiences and would most likely win the contest.

Fred Mensah reacted:

I think Presec is the best SHS in Ghana

Kobi S Jones wrote:

So Presec chose a girl’s school as their rivals?

Akrasi Asuo added:

Today we the Arts students are ready to Jama the whole time in support of our schools. We doooon't care what the questions are, we don't care what the answers are because we don't know.

Akufo-Addo to attend NSMQ final

YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Akufo-Addo will be a Special Guest at this year's NSMQ final.

The NSMQ will between Presec, Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

The three schools defeated their opponents in the semifinals, with Presbyterian Boys scoring 44 points to overcome Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

Source: YEN.com.gh