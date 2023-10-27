Prophet Kofi Oduro has urged President Akufo-Addo to apologise for comments deemed insensitive during his visit to victims of the Akosombo dam spillage

The preacher also called on the Volta Region authority to apologise for its role in the flooding

President Akufo-Addo remarked the Volta Region's voting patterns when he visited displaced persons

Alabaster International Ministries’ Prophet Kofi Oduro has challenged President Akufo-Addo to apologise for his controversial comments during his visit to victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

In a sermon on forgiveness, Prophet Oduro said the President needed to man up.

Prophet Kofi Oduro (L) and President Akufo-Addo (R).

Source: Facebook

The preacher also called on the Volta Region authority to apologise for the spillage that caused massive flooding in the lower Volta basin.

"I believe the spillage at the Volta Region, the VRA should say sorry... his Excellency should be able to man up and say, people of Volta Region, I am very sorry."

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that President Akufo-Addo was criticised over some remarks on the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

The President said if it were about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

Support for affected farmers

Farmers affected by the spilling of Akosombo and Kpong dams will benefit from $40 million in support.

The support money is coming from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this monetary support for farmers devastated.

Government moves to prevent flooding in another part of the Volta Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that authorities in Keta in the Volta Region have opened the Keta Lagoon floodgates to mitigate rising water levels that have caused flooding in parts of the town.

The floodgates and a sandbar at Azizadzi were opened to allow excess water from the lagoon to enter the sea on Monday, October 23.

The move is expected to mitigate the devastating flooding of towns in the Tongu districts following the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

