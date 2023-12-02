The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary has been cancelled over a disagreement

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary has been cancelled over a disagreement over the polling centre to use.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre in Ellembelle.

The advice came in the wake of demonstrations over the underdevelopment of the area.

The Western Regional NPP Executives were bent on conducting it at Gwira-Bamiako.

But Citi News reported that the exercise had been called off after two different centres were set up at Gwira-Bamianko and Axim.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

Former MP Catherine Abelema Afeku and businessman Justice Kangah are contesting the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Primary.

