The marriage of Alberta Afia Akoto, a deputy communication director of the ruling NPP, is reported to have fallen apart

She is claimed to have revealed the status of her 2020 union with NDC's Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon during a campaign

Akoto is running for the Okaikwei North Constituency in the NPP orphan parliamentary primaries to represent the party in the 2024 general election

Deputy communication director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alberta Afia Akoto is said to have disclosed that her marriage has hit the rocks.

The parliamentary aspirant and the former deputy national organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, made headlines when they tied the knot in 2020.

NPP's Afia Akoto reportedly reveals her marriage with NDC's Chief Biney has collapsed.



Afia Akoto is said to have told NPP supporters in the Okaikwei North Constituency, where she is running for the party's parliamentary candidate to represent the party in the 2024 general election, that her opponents initially tried to exploit her marriage to Chief Biney against her. She is said to have proclaimed that the union had fallen apart.

"When I came at first, they were saying that how can we trust a person married to an NDC man? They didn't know that the marriage had ended. After hearing that the union had collapsed, they are trying to find something different against me," she said, Ghanaweb reports.

The former MASLOC deputy CEO encouraged the NPP delegates in the constituency to disregard the negative narratives about her and vote in her favour at the party's orphan constituency parliamentary primaries, taking place from December 2 to December 3, 2023.

Another report, however, claims Afia Akoto and Chief Hamilton Biney are still a couple and that she only faked it to gain the party's support.

