Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford Dies After Battle With Kidney Disease

Renowned Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford has died, according to multiple media reports.

Reports indicate that he died on December 1 after an eight-year-long battle with kidney disease.

Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford (L). Source: Facebook/Sydney Casely-Hayford

Source: Facebook

His family told Myjoyonline.com that he died at home from kidney failure in the early hours of the day.

Casely-Hayford, also an Occupy Ghana member, has been an analyst on multiple media outlets over the last decade.

He also served as the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh