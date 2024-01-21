Alfred Kotey Ashie has been elected the parliamentary primary of the NDC in Odododiodio

The parliamentary primary in Odododiodioo was postponed from 2023 after legal action by an aspirant

The current Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, will not seek to re-enter Parliament in the 2024 election

Ashie got 1,209 votes, trumping Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea's 952 votes.

There was trouble in the polls, with four arrested for taking photos of their ballots.

The polls came off after dismissing an interlocutory injunction application filed by a disqualified candidate, Michael Nii Yarboi Anan.

Annan was found not to have been an active party member at the constituency level for the four years as mandated.

Vanderpuye has been in Parliament since 2013.

During the vetting process for candidates to replace him on October 13, 2023, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

In a video showing the chaos, some NDC supporters smashed chairs and destroyed property.

Peace Council warns NDC against election violence

In another YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must stop inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

