A patient on oxygen at the Berekum East Constituency in Ghana’s Bono Region arrived in a taxi to vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary poll.

In a video, the cameraperson first captures some individuals standing on both sides of the taxi before approaching the vehicle at the polling centre.

With a phone camera, the cameraperson zooms for a close shot of the ailing delegate casting the ballot while on oxygen. The cameraperson lamented being unable to get a clear shot of the NPP delegate.

However, the video posted on the social media platform X showed the oxygen storage cylinder.

At the time of this publication, the footage had garnered more than 67,000 views and comments.

Netizens share their thoughts

YEN.com.gh compiles the opinions of online users in the comments section of the post here.

@real_homie482 mentioned:

Only in Africa(Ghana).

@avwegar said:

Commitment.

@AbdulKMajid2 posted:

Every vote counts.

Female delegate laments over small amount from candidates in NPP 2024 primary

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Tema West Constituency lamented the paltry amount she received from candidates in the party’s 2024 parliamentary primary.

She expressed disappointment over the GH¢1,000 sum she received, claiming it failed to meet her expectations. During an interview after casting her ballot, the female delegate said the amount she received from her Member of Parliament four years ago was significantly higher than in 2024.

When asked if she was aware of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) prohibition on vote-buying, she challenged it.

