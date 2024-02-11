The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has spoken against a change in the election date

The former president said the proposed change of date for the general elections is not feasible because of the preparedness of the Electoral Commission

Mahama urged the commission to get its house to ensure a credible election at the end of 2024

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has criticised the proposal for the general elections to be brought backwards to November 2024 from December.

Mahama said the proposed date change for the general elections is not feasible because he did not think the Electoral Commission was prepared enough.

He expressed his concerns while addressing the Minority caucus in Ho.

The NDC has also voiced its concerns about the change in the election date to November.

Mahama also complained that the commission had not prepared the calendar for the 2024 year.

“Over a month into the election year, something as basic as the calendar of activities for the year has not yet been prepared by the Electoral Commission”, he lamented.

The former president urged the Commission to get its house to ensure credible polls.

The commission is designating all election days as national holidays to help boost turnout.

This proposal comes after the Seventh-day Adventist Church petitioned the commission to move the election day from the regular day of December 7 because it falls on Saturday, its day of worship.

It is unclear if the new proposals are linked to the church's petition.

