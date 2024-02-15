Media mogul Nana Aba Anamoah aired her thoughts about the county's current affairs in a recent interview

Ghanaian media mogul Nana Aba Anomoah shared his criticisms about the country's leaders on February 15's edition of 3Music's morning show.

The media personality fired the country's politicians, describing a large percentage of them as not being up to the task.

The former broadcaster's opinions about the country's politicians have resonated with the scores of netizens online who hailed her for her courage.

Nana Aba Anamoah fearlessly calls Ghanaian politicians to order

In her recent interview, Nana Aba Anamoah asserted that only eight per cent of the country's politicians were sensible.

"The rest of them are there not by dint of hard work, not because they're so passionate about this country. They just see the opportunity to milk the state. And they're doing everything possible to get there. They're the loud ones and always insulting," she asserted in the interview.

The media personality who now helms the running of the EIB media conglomerate as its Director of Business Development criticised most of Ghana's politicians and called for the country's politicians to do better.

Netizens react to Nana Aba's assertion about Ghanaian politicians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's assessment of Ghanaian politicians.

@brokeguytrying said:

If you have ever worked in a government institution in Ghana, you will realise it’s not about being passionate or patriotic. The system is already corrupted, so once you join them you automatically have to follow suit.

@benmintahx wrote:

No lies detected. Most media personalities don’t have the courage to say what she’s saying.

@likestarsoneart noted:

Hope she won't get into trouble

@mentisprecinct quizzed:

What does that say about the citizenry? We deserve what we have. They are a reflection of the Ghanaian society

@flackomario added:

Make she stand well, they will come for her soon with lots of receipts.

