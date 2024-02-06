Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah taught her millions of followers how to tell someone they lacked wisdom using a few simple words

In the caption of the post, she noted that she was looking for peace, adding that it was the name of a radio station in Accra

The post got many people laughing hard as many also tried to be wordsmiths and created their statements using hers as the foundation

Director of Business Development at EIB Networks, Nana Aba Anamoah, shared an intelligent way one could use to criticise the intelligence of another person.

Nana Aba Anamoah educated her followers

Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah educated her millions of followers on how they could intelligently criticise another person's wisdom using certain words.

Showing her followers how to be wordsmiths, she shared a picture of herself holding a bouquet of roses with the following words written over it:

"How to tell someone politely that they're stupid. Wisdom is in love with you, but you keep running away from true love."

Nana Aba noted that she was not looking for peace, adding that it was the name of a renowned radio station in the country. She said:

Peace is a radio station in Accra.

Below is the post by Nana Aba Anamoah about how to criticise someone's wisdom smartly.

Ghanaians reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's post

Nana Aba Anamoah's post got many of her Instagram followers laughing hard in the comment section, such that others also created their twist based on hers.

aakosua_vee said:

This is how we like it in the TOWN

nanaboatengpower said:

What if she knows someone called wisdom from the Volta

moameen74 said:

John Mahama is in love with the people of Ashanti Region but they keep running away from true love.

conelayodele23 said:

Or wisdom has been chasing you,but you are running faster than it.

its__ishmael said:

What if the person does not understand English

mann__jackson said:

To be sincere Nana Aba is good at playing with words. She can insult you, and you would see it as a compliment .

