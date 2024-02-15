The death of Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye took the media fraternity by storm

The broadcaster collapsed while presenting Oman FM's flagship political show in the morning of this year's Valentine's Day

In a new video, Vim lady, who was a mentee of the deceased broadcaster, eulogised him and hinted at what could've led to his sudden demise

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter of Oman FM's Boiling Point political show passed away.

Reports of his demise indicate that the broadcaster collapsed while at work presenting the station's morning show, National Agenda.

His demise has thrown the media fraternity into a state of mourning as scores of practitioners, including Afia Pokua, talk about how much of a stalwart he was.

Vim Lady tributes the late Kwabena Kwakye Photo source: Instagram/realvimlady

Source: Instagram

Vim Lady eulogises Kwabena Kwakye

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, celebrated journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, talked about the impact of the deceased broadcaster on her career.

"I met him for the first time in 2001. I was only a student when he made me his producer. I don't know any politician I know which he didn't introduce me to," she narrated.

According to Vim Lady, the deceased broadcaster with a career spanning 25 years was so passionate about journalism and politics that it's possible he sometimes forgot to take his medications or even eat.

"Even if you remind him to take his medications or eat, you'll have to force him to do it," Vim Lady said in her tribute.

She added that people working in the media often become addicted to the job at the expense of their health and hinted at Kwabena Kwakye regretably being a casualty of his own passion, even though the cause of his untimely death is yet to be confirmed.

Netizens react to Vim Lady's tribute to Kwabena Kwakye

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kwabena Kwakye's death.

aj_baeby said:

I still can’t believe it’s true not Wofa ahhhh why why why???? But who are we to question God o boiling point ooooo

whats_up_gh wrote:

To think he went to work the day he died .. that should tell us he was a workaholic

aasantewaa_10 noted:

That was a powerful tribute, Afia! Nyame enfa ne kra ensie yie!

akumaamamazimbi added:

Hmmmmmmm my dear Sister is shocking ooooooo It's Only God Who Know.

Kennedy Agyapong reacts to Kwabena Kwaye's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the deceased Kwabena Kwakye's boss, Ken Agyapong, had been taken aback by the news of his death.

The politician took to Instagram to express his sadness at the sudden death, describing Kwabena Kwakye as one of the longest-serving people in his media group.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh