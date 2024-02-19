Alexander Afenyo-Markin is set to assume the leadership of the Majority in Parliament

The changes are expected to be made following consultation with the president and New Patriotic Party leadership

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the majority chief whip and MP of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will be elevated to deputy majority leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the majority leader in Parliament, is set to be replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current deputy majority leader.

Citi News reported on expected changes and noted that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu would likely be named the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Habib Iddrisu, the current first deputy chief whip, will assume the position of majority chief whip.

Patricia Appiagyei will also be named first deputy majority chief whip after the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was nominated as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation during the recent ministerial reshuffle.

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, will likely fill the second deputy chief whip position.

The NPP's National Council is scheduled to meet on February 19, 2024, to reshuffle the majority leadership.

Minister movements during the reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moved to the housing ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye moved to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Bernard Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

A statement from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, outlined the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

Sunyani East MP becomes first non-speaker to preside over Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported on February 16, 2024 that the Sunyani East MP Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh had become the first non-speaker to preside over Parliament.

This was after the Clerk to Parliament announced the Speaker's and his deputies' absences.

The Sunyani East MP was ushered into the seat and opened the sitting with a prayer.

