Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has blocked the third reading and passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill

MPs will now reconsider 14 clauses, all of which are targeted at substituting community

Parliament adopted a new motion for the House to re-take the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has ostensibly blocked the third reading and passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

While he says he is not against the bill, Afenyo-Markin opposes the provision that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ activities.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

He argued that jailing a person for their sexuality would not be the solution to maintaining Ghanaian family values and ensuring proper human sexual rights.

Following his push, Parliament adopted a new motion for the House to re-take the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, through the second consideration stage.

MPs will now reconsider 14 clauses, all targeted at substituting community service with incarceration as punishments under the bill.

The motion on one clause was considered and rejected by most MPs.

The House completed the second stage of consideration of the bill last week, and the Speaker referred it to the sponsors of the bill and the legislation draft ahead of its third reading.

As part of the changes, Parliament approved an amendment to the anti-gay bill, imposing a six-month custodial sentence or less on individuals who aided or promoted LGBTQ activities.

Before the amendment, any LGBTQ “allies” faced up to five years in prison.

Any person or group seen as promoting acts prohibited in the bill or campaigning for the rights of LGBTQ people could face even stricter terms of up to 10 years in prison.

Now, persons found guilty of promoting LGBTQ activities face a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

They could alternatively pay a fine of GH¢600 minimum to GH¢1200.

On July 5, 2023, Ghana's Parliament adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second reading of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed it.

The bill has the backing of most religious leaders in the country.

US Ambassador Virginia Palmer speaks against Ghana's anti-gay bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Ambassador of the US to Ghana has responded to claims that the US promotes LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Virginia Palmer says her opposition to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill stems from her love to see gay children being given safe havens in Ghana.

Her comments follow moves by Parliament to consider and debate the Bill, which is currently before the constitutional committee for deliberations.

Source: YEN.com.gh