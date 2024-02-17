Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong has won the NPP primary for Asante Mampong

Ampratwum Sarpong, the current MP, polled 555 votes to defeat Dennis Kwakwa who garnered 167 votes

He will be representing Mampong in parliament for the third time if he wins in the upcoming general elections

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Mampong.

Ampratwum Sarpong retained his parliamentary candidacy after securing 555 votes against 167 votes by his contender Dennis Kwakwa.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ampratwum Sarpong has won the Mampong NPP primary Photo source: Instagram/MFA

Source: Instagram

With this victory, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister will be contesting the 2024 general elections as the NPP's candidate for Mampong, seeking a third consecutive term in parliament.

"The delegates believe I am in the position to deliver more," Sarpong told journalists after being declared winner on Saturday.

Mampong NPP primaries postponed

The NPP held the final leg of its parliamentary primaries on January 27. But that of Mampong was postponed because of litigation over the constituency's album.

As the ruling party's representative, Sarpong will campaign to retain the Mampong seat amidst high stakes this election season. His emphatic win demonstrates firm support from local party delegates.

Kwaku Kwarteng wins Obuasi West NPP primaries

Meanwhile, Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in his constituency. It was one of the delayed primaries.

He beat two contenders, including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah.

Bonday polled 245 votes, while the other candidate, Faustina Oppong, got eight votes in the election.

Source: YEN.com.gh