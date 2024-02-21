Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Steps Down As Majority Leader In Parliament

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned from his role in the Majority Caucus of Parliament

Media reports indicated that the resignation came after a meeting with the Majority and the president

The NPP leadership in Parliament earlier denied reports of a shake-up following a ministerial reshuffle

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned from his role following a crucial meeting of the majority group and the President on February 21, 2024.

According to media reports, the meeting was called because of tensions within the Majority because of plans to replace Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, his deputy.

After earlier reports of the shake-up, the proposed changes drew protests from First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu and other Majority MPs.

They had vowed to resist any changes in their ranks dictated by the New Patriotic Party.

The NPP also dismissed the reports, saying it had not discussed making any changes to the leadership of its parliamentary caucus.

Following the resignation, Justin Kodua, the NPP General Secretary, is expected to formally announce these changes within 24 hours.

Reported changes

The earlier reports noted that Frank Annoh Dompreh, the majority chief whip and MP Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will be elevated to deputy majority leader.

Habib Iddrisu, the current first deputy chief whip, will assume the position of majority chief whip.

Patricia Appiagyei will also be named first deputy majority chief whip after the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was nominated as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation during the recent ministerial reshuffle.

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, will likely fill the second deputy chief whip position.

The NPP's National Council is scheduled to meet on February 19, 2024, to reshuffle the majority leadership.

NPP says ministerial reshuffle will energise party

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party said the ministerial reshuffle carried out by President Akufo-Addo will energise the party base.

Kodua rejected claims that the ministerial reshuffle came too late and would serve no purpose.

According to him, the ministers-designate should be allowed to show what they can do within their limited time rather than judging them from the onset.

