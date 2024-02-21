The NPP leadership in Parliament has denied rumours of a shake-up following the ministerial reshuffle

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu said there is no plan for a shake-up so Ghanaians should ignore the claims

He said the party is maintaining the status quo to ensure stability and a unified front

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently denied a potential shake-up in its parliamentary leadership.

The denial comes in the wake of recent speculation that following the ministerial reshuffle, the party’s parliamentary leadership is next on the chopping block.

Collage of NPP flag and Parliament. Source: CDD-Ghana/Parliament of Ghana(Facebook)

Source: Facebook

The rumours had suggested that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was to be removed from his post and his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, elevated to the majority leader position, among several other changes.

In a decisive response to the unwavering rumours, the front bench of the NPP caucus in Parliament, led by the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, dismissed the claims.

According to Honourable Osei-Owusu, the party was committed to maintaining leadership and stability within its ranks and thus Ghanaians should disabuse their minds about such groundless speculation.

He added that the party was more interested in maintaining a unified front in navigating the nation’s legislative affairs in Parliament.

“The caucus, the majority caucus, has not made any changes in its leadership; the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and that we tell the whole world, Ghana, to ignore any such publication.

And we want to assure you that we are confident in the leadership as they are, and the status quo shall remain,” he said.

NPP's response to rumours

The party has also declared the rumours as null and void. The Deputy General Secretary of the party, Haruna Mohammed, said the party has not discussed making any changes to the leadership of its parliamentary caucus and does not intend to do so.

“There can only be an intention if the leadership discusses that and the parliamentary leader will be part, and some members of parliament elected by the parliamentary group will also be part.

“But this is a matter that has not been discussed and a decision [has not been] taken and it would be very difficult to say if there’s intention.”

Meanwhile, Andy Appiah Kubi, a member of the NPP caucus in Parliament, has admitted that the parliamentary reshuffling had been on the agenda at the recent National Executives’ Council meeting, but it was eventually dropped.

“At the time that they went through the agenda for the meeting, it was supposed to be the fifth item.

But we were told by the General Secretary that although it was present on the agenda, there was indication that the leadership of the party wanted that agenda dropped, and we were informed that it has been dropped and that it won’t be discussed at all,” he said.

NPP says ministerial reshuffle will energise party

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party said the ministerial reshuffle carried out by President Akufo-Addo will energise the party base.

The General Secretary of the Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, rejected claims that the ministerial reshuffle came too late and would serve no purpose.

According to him, the ministers-designate should be given the opportunity to show what they can do within the limited time they have rather than judging them from the onset.

Nineteen current ministers and deputies, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.

