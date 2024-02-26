Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has said he will not partner with the New Patriotic Party flagbearer in the 2024 polls

Agyapong is also concerned he will be too outspoken and eventually undermine the president above him

Speaking on the KSM Show on Pan African Television, the controversial MP said he would rather contribute away from the limelight

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has said he will not partner with New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

Agyapong, a presidential aspirant, said he does not want to be a vice president.

Kennedy Agyapong with New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the KSM Show on Pan African Television, the MP said he would contribute from the background instead.

"I will stay back and watch, and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

Agyapong also believes his blunt persona negatively affects his superior because of his tendency always to speak his mind.

He said Ghanaians tend to place negative tags on outspoken persons like himself.

At the end of 2023, NPP granted Bawumia additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There are reports that the NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Recently, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that caused a stir.

This comes after Bawumia became the first northerner to become the NPP running mate.

Agyapong came second in the NPP flagbearer race, behind Bawumia.

Mahama yet to disclose running mate

On the other side of the political divide, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has also delayed announcing his running mate.

Mahama disclosed that the selection process would include extensive consultations with the party.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, Mahama said the individual selected to partner with him in the crucial elections next year would have checked all the criteria of NDC's strategic plan.

In the 2020 elections, Mahama's running mate was Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who served in his government as education minister.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh