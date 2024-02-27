SONA2024: Mahama Intervenes In Minority Caucus’ Planned Boycott

It took the timely intervention of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama to get the NDC caucus back into the chamber

The NDC caucus was protesting the President's refusal to assent to certain private members' bills

According to NDC MP, Sam George, the caucus had listened to Mahama's pleas, hence, their return to the chamber

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has coaxed members of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) caucus in parliament back into the chamber after they had attempted a boycott.

The NDC caucus had planned to boycott President Akufo-Addo’s final blaming his refusal to assent to certain bills passed by the House.

Collage of Parliament and John Mahama. Source: Parliament of Ghana (Facebook)/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This had led to a delay of the SONA as the NDC caucus, their National Party Chairman and the former President were locked in a meeting trying to iron out issues.

Taking to his social media account, NDC MP, Sam Nartey George said the decision to boycott the SONA “stems from his [Akufo-Addo’s] disrespect for the work Parliament does relative to Private Members Bills.”

He noted that following the meeting, the caucus agreed to return to the chamber for the SONA to proceed.

“After listening to the quintessential Statesman, John Dramani Mahama, we have out of respect to him and our Constituents returned to the Chamber to listen to the State of the Nation Address.

“We and our Constituents know the true State of the Nation,” he said.

Akufo-Addo refuses to sign certain private members’ bill into law

Akufo-Addo had refused to sign the Criminal Offences Bill of 2022, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Bill of 2023.

The President had cited the financial implication some of these bills had on the Consolidated Fund which he claimed was unconstitutional.

He had written to Parliament stating that his government would reintroduce those bills back to parliament at a later date.

But the Speaker of Parliament says Parliament will go to court to seek interpretation. “...I have given notice that we will be in court about this matter,” he said.

Bagbin is adamant the President cannot determine the constitutionality of the Bills in question.

In an earlier response to the president, he said the determination of any unconstitutionality is the sole purview of the Supreme Court.

Sam George optimistic Anti-LGBT bill will be passed

Meanwhile, the Chief anti-LGBT bill proponent, Sam George, says he’s confident the bill will pass soon.

The bill was facing a blockade from Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin who had been calling for a review of the sentencing terms in the bill.

Sam George believes the overwhelming majority of parliament supports the bill so the obstacle will be overcome easily.

However, there are still concerns the President may not assent to it as he has rejected previous private members' bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh