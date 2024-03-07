President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was captured in an embarrassing state on Wednesday, March 6

During the Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, he was filmed sleeping next to his wife and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

A video of the scene where the first lady prompted the president to wake up has garnered several comments from netizens

The incredible moment President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo slept off during the Independence Day parade in Koforidua in the Eastern Region has surfaced online.

On Wednesday, March 6, Ghana commemorated her 67th independence anniversary, marking over six decades of freedom from the chains of British colonial rule.

Video shows Akufo-Addo sleeping during Independence Day celebration. Photo credit: Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo.

The president, his wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) attended the event.

In a video, the president could be seen sleeping while sitting next to his wife, the first lady.

The clip, posted on Facebook by the user Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, was shared with the caption that read:

''Nana wake up oooo eeiii, Wo di33 b3biaaa Wo b3 da,'' Samoa Addo published with the writing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the video of Akufo-Addo

The footage in which the first lady prompted the president and saved her husband from the embarrassing moment gathered viewers’ thoughts online.

Delali Koku Dzansi said:

The cameraman too was smart enough to move the direction of the camera.

Naa Dua wrote:

He was not sitting on his usual chair.

Mawufeme Kormigah Potash posted:

I like the way Rebecca tried to prevent an embarrassing spectacle.

Adjoa Safoaah Kentimpo

Larry Amartey wrote:

The 'finger of God'.

Anass Seidu reacted:

Yesu.

Yesu.

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie

I wonder whose wisdom concluded that presidents don't need retirement age.

Akufo-Addo proudly celebrates Ghana’s democracy

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took pride in his country’s independence and democracy.

He extolled Ghana’s governance system ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to become independent from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

On Tuesday, March 5, the president whipped up anticipation of the Independence Day celebration in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. The president appeared in a ceremonial Kente cloth in a post on X.

