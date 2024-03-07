The Ghana Education Service has said Thursday, March 7, 2024, is a holiday for all schoolchildren

The Ghana Education Service has given schoolchildren a day off today, Thursday, March 7, 2024, following the Independence Day parades nationwide.

In a press statement, the service explained that the directive is to provide students with an opportunity to rest after their preparations.

Schoolchildren marched on Independence Day. Source: Ministry of Education GH.

Regular school activities will resume on Friday, March 8, 2024 for all schoolchildren.

The national Independence Day celebration was held in Koforidua, Eastern Region. The event, themed "Our Democracy, Our Pride," took place at the newly inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, a facility capable of accommodating 5,000 attendees.

The ceremony had in attendance President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, among others.

In his address, Akufo-Addo said Ghana was on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

He said while the economy has taken a hit, some strategic investments will soon yield great rewards for Ghanaians.

The president cited the Integrated Aluminium Projects and the Ada Songhor Salt Project.

Additionally, parades were organised at the local government level nationwide.

In contrast, National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has criticised the government in his Independence Day message. Mahama likened the Akufo-Addo government to a colonial power.

Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter 'visits him' on Independence Day

Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter, Princess Fathia, celebrated Independence Day by visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Princess Fathia shared photos and a video dazzling in colourful Kente while remembering her grandparents.

Princess Fathia, the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, Nkrumah's last child, looked emotional in the video as she also knelt before the tombs of her grandparents.

In the captions for the photos, gorgeous Princess Fathia remembered her grandfather and quoted his famous independence declaration statement.

“Our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.” ~ #KwameNkrumah

