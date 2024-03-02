The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has begun his 2024 presidential election campaign in Nima, Accra

During his visit to the community in the Greater Accra Region, he was seen in a Rolls-Royce alongside other sports automobiles

The businessman-turned-politician disclosed that he will take his campaign to Northern Region

Known also as Freedom Jacob Caesar/Cheddar, the businessman-turned-politician made a grand entrance to the community in a Rolls Royce alongside a convoy of sports utility vehicles.

The presidential hopeful was welcomed by residents who rode motorcycles in front and behind his convoy amidst cheers from shop owners.

Freedom Jacob Caesar inspires hope

During a community engagement, the independent presidential candidate explained his vision for Zongo communities and commitment to safeguarding their development when elected Ghana’s president.

“These are the places we want to fix, so this is why I am starting from here. When I leave here, I am going straight to Upper West. Then I go to the Upper East, then I go to the North, Tamale. Then, I will be going on,” he said, per MyInfogh.

Nana Kwame Bediako noted that he’d continue his campaign in Ashaiman when he returns to the Greater Accra Region from the Northern Region.

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3’s New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force added that he is also motivated by the nation’s leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Freedom Jacob Caesar has come under the spotlight after the Government of Ghana revoked a permit for The Convention 2024, a Pan-African event scheduled at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day. The businessman spoke about the aftermath of the programme, which his charity, The New African Foundation, organised but was compelled to cancel due to an order from the presidency.

