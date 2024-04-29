President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election

President Akufo-Addo has rubbished claims that the government plans to rig the Ejisu by-election in favour of the New Patriotic Party.

Addressing constituency members, Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

The president, for example, argued that the government did not rig elections for Aduomi when he became MP back in 2008 on the NPP ticket.

"So why does he now allege that we will rig the elections just because he has been defeated by someone else? Is this fair?”

Akufo-Addo was speaking during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

He urged the voters to back the NPP's candidate, Kwabena Boateng, in the race, and stressed the importance of maintaining a Parliamentary majority.

The NPP Majority group could lose its one-seat advantage over the NDC Minority if it does not win the election.

"...even if it’s just by one vote, we must secure a majority to fulfil our mandate. And that decisive vote rests with Kwabena Boateng,” Akufo-Addo said.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also joined the campaign rally in Ejisu ahead of the by-election and called on voters to reject Aduomi.

He feels that the independent candidate is being supported by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC announced that it would not partake in the by-election, citing financial concerns for abstaining from the polls.

The death of Ejisu MP John Kumah has necessitated the by-election. Kumah, also a deputy finance minister, died on March 7, 2024.

Discontent towards the NPP campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, was rejected when campaigning for the NPP candidate in Ejisu.

Chairman Wontumi, the NPP was booed in the Ejisu Constituency during a campaign ahead of the by-election.

Some of the booing persons pledged support to independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

