The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined his party's campaign in Ejisu

The Vice President spoke against the Independent Candidate in the contest, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

Aduomi previously served as the Member of Parliament of the area on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined the campaign in Ejisu ahead of the by-election, calling on voters to reject independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

Bawumia is concerned that this could ultimately benefit the National Democratic Congress.

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is a former NPP MP (L). Source: Kwabena Owusu Aduomi/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Addressing the electorate at a final campaign rally, Bawumia also stressed the importance of party loyalty.

President Akufo-Addo was also in attendance at the rally.

"...a vote for an independent means handing over power to NDC and John Mahama," he said.

Bawumia also claimed the NDC was sponsoring Aduomi.

The control of Parliament is at stake with the by-election, and the NPP Majority group is in danger of losing its one-seat advantage over the NDC Minority.

Challenge from a former NPP man

Aduomi is a former Ejisu MP representing the NPP but has indicated some discontent with the party.

He said the party had not addressed concerns about the existing delegates' album.

The former MP has also dismissed claims he was betraying the NPP by contesting as an independent candidate.

The upcoming parliamentary by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The NDC announced that it would not partake in the by-election, citing financial concerns for abstaining from the polls.

The death of Ejisu MP John Kumah has necessitated the by-election.

Kumah, also a deputy finance minister, died on March 7, 2024.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, while the winner, Kwabena Boateng, garnered 394.

He was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former Ghana Football Association boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

