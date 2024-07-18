UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the New Patriotic Party to lose the 2024 elections

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lose the 2024 elections, in line with past forecasts.

The firm said 54 percent of respondents surveyed tipped National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Mahama to beat NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama is again partnering with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the 2024 election after their failed attempt in 2020, while Bawumia is standing with Matthew Opoku Premeh.

Joy News reported that Mike Kruiniger, an Associate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, attributed the trend to the economic conditions during a Mid-Year Review of Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Recent polls consistently place the NDC ahead with the most recent survey showing 54 percent of respondents favoring the NDC."

Kruiniger also believes the country's policy direction will not change under Mahama.

It will likely continue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme initiated by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

Ghana returned to the IMF for a bailout for the 17th time due to its economic crisis.

Ghana started restructuring its public debt in December 2022 to qualify for the $3 billion support from the IMF.

The country received $600 million when it agreed to the IMF programme in May 2023.

What has the IMF said about Ghana' situation?

In a recent report, the IMF said Ghana's economic reform program is delivering on its objectives.

Despite some delays, it said good progress has also been made on the key structural reform milestones.

The IMF said that a greater focus on reforms aimed at private sector development is needed to foster inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president is fighting an uphill battle to lead his party to a third successive term in power, which would be the first time this has happened.

