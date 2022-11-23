NPP MPs have again backed down on demands for the minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be shown the exit

The ‘rebel’ MPs initially threatened to boycott all government business beginning with the 2023 budget if their demands are not met

But after a crunch meeting last night between the party’s council of elders, the national executives and the majority caucus, it was resolved that the group allows the minister to present the budget and conclude the IMF negotiations

Members of the majority caucus have again backed down on their demands for the minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be removed from office.

The NPP MPs initially threatened to boycott all government businesses beginning with the presentation of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document if their demands were not met.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP Executives, Elders Step In To Resolve 'Rebel' MPs Demands For Finance Minister To Go

But following a crunch meeting last night between the governing New Patriotic Party’s council of elders, the national executives and the majority caucus, it was resolved that the group allows the minister to present the budget and conclude the IMF negotiations.

A joint statement issued by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the meeting agreed that president Nana Akufo-Addo would act upon the initial request of the NPP MPs after the conclusion of the IMF deal and the debate and approval of the 2023 budget and the appropriation bill.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs Agree To Allow Finance Minister Read Budget And Conclude IMF Negotiations

The outcome of the meeting are as follows:

1. The demand be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would feed into the 2023 Budget;

2. The presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on the 24th November 2022 by the Finance Minister on behalf of the president; and

3. The subsequent presentation and passage of the Appropriation Bill

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MP Accuses Finance Minister Of Lacking Credibility To Negotiate IMF Deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, had accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal for the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

