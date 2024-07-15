The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is planning a presidential debate before the 2024 elections

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is working towards a presidential debate before the 2024 elections.

Professor Alexander Bilson Darku, a senior fellow at IEA, said discussions have already begun with various political parties.

Darku told Citi News, via MyJoyOnline, that it will soon release a timetable to the public but declined to give specific details.

He also mentioned that the participating parties and their candidates will be carefully selected using strong criteria.

Darko expected that there would be some five candidates partaking in the debate.

“We have our timetable, and very soon, it will be known to the public as to the programme that the IEA has outlined to make this all-important presidential debate come on."

The leading candidates ahead of the 2024 election are John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP flagbearer previously dared Mahama to a debate to allow Ghanaians to assess each candidate's solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

He believes the big issue of 2024 would come down to the two personalities, and thus, it was fair that they be allowed to defend their proposals for fixing Ghana’s pertinent problems.

Mahama's camp is, however, not wholly receptive to such calls. Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, said the NPP's failures nullified the need for a debate, as MyJoyOnline also reported.

Mogtari has also noted that the final decision may come to the leadership of the NDC.

