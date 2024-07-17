The Chief of Nahinso has been arrested for undertaking road works without official authorisation

Officials of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly caused the chief's arrest on the weekend of July 13

Nahinso is a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality

The Chief of Nahinso, Nana Addo Boaman, has reportedly been arrested for undertaking road works without official permission.

Officials of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly caused the chief's arrest through police officials in the area.

The Assembly insisted that the Chief did not follow the proper procedures before carrying out the road works.

The Chief of Nahinso, Nana Addo Boaman, has been granted bail after being arrested for unauthorised road works in Asokwa.

Source: Getty Images

According to Citi News, Boaman was arrested this past weekend and granted bail.

The same reports noted that the chief said he undertook road work to deal with flooding in the area.

For years, residents and motorists in Nahinso, a community in the Asokwa Municipality that borders the Bosomtwi District and Oforikrom Municipality, have complained about the state of the road.

Road works in the area stalled after the drains were built. Pits have also been created on parts of the road due to alleged sand-mining activities.

Boaman began filling the pits and repairing the road to make it motorable despite failed attempts to get authorities to fix the problem.

Despite his intentions, the local government authorities stopped the chief's intervention. However, Boaman has indicated his resolve to continue the roadwork even after his arrest.

Chiefs over unauthorised over land issues

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and breach of Asanteman’s customs.

The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.

In December 2023, he also destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

The Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin also destooled one of his chiefs, the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, for illegally mining within his domain.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh