The chief of Kwame Nkrumah’s hometown wants Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to apologise to the family of Ghana’s first president

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, the chief, believes Prempeh’s comments have the potential to derail the country's peace and unity

The New Patriotic Party running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president

The chief of Kwame Nkrumah’s hometown, Nkroful, has directed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to apologise to the family of Ghana’s first president after the dismissive remarks about him.

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V said Prempeh needed to visit the family members of Nkrumah for an apology.

Mattew Opoku Prempeh (L) and Nana Kwasi Kutuah V (R). Source: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh/Ghanaweb

Source: Facebook

Ghanaweb reported that the chief believes Prempeh’s comments potentially derail the country's peace and unity.

He also described Prempeh’s previous apology as too hollow.

"We think that Dr Prempeh was not forthright with Ghanaians when he alluded to the fact that he didn't mean to insult Dr Kwame Nkrumah. We have also learned that he has apologized to the good people of Ghana and, you know, past presidents of Ghana," he stated.

Before the apology, Prempeh's campaign team defended the controversial remarks about Ghana's first president, saying no disrespect was intended.

But Prempeh also first reacted to the backlash, insisting that he only spoke the truth.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Due to his comments, Prempeh fuelled the perception that he is arrogant amid concerns that this is his major character flaw.

His controversial comments came right after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cautioned him against undermining his bid for power with perceived arrogance.

NAPO resigns from energy ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of the energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This was to allow him to concentrate on his new responsibility as the running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Akufo-Addo has since directed the lands and natural resource minister, Abu Jinapor, to play an oversight role over the energy ministry.

