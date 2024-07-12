President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh

This is to allow him concentrate on his new responsibility as the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party

Akufo-Addo has since directed the Lands and Natural Resource Minister, Abu Jinapor, to to play an oversight role over the Energy Ministry

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has resigned from his post as Energy Minister, effective July 18, 2024.

This was contained in a July 11, 2024, letter from the presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Energy Minister.

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South’s resignation follows his appointment as the New Patriotic Party’s running mate and vice presidential candidate in the upcoming December 7 elections.

His resignation is to allow him focus on his new responsibilities campaigning alongside the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in an effort to ensure the ruling party retains power come 2025.

President Akufo-Addo after accepting the resignation wished him all the best.

The president expressed his profound gratitude to Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana.

He said Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s tenure as Energy Minister and Education Minister has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the energy and education sectors.

Meanwhile, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor, has been ordered to play an oversight role over the Energy Ministry as Napo departs.

The Minister-of-State designate at the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapa will also be responsible for the ministry’s day-to-day running.

The two have ben directed to collaborate with Matthew Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition.

Napo sets high goals for election 2024

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged the people of the Ashanti Region to overwhelmingly support the candidacy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He said the party has set an ambitious goal of securing at least 85% of the votes cast in the Ashanti Region during the 2024 presidential elections.

He made the revelation at his official outdooring to party faithful in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to rapturous applause.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the NPP was committed to achieving a landslide victory in its stronghold and across the nation.

Napo defends his Akufo-Addo/Nkrumah comment

YEN.com.gh reported that Matthew Opoku Prempeh said his comment extolling Akufo-Addo's achievement over Dr Nkrumah's is nothing but the truth.

He stated that his critics are merely trying to make it seem as if he has committed a great blunder when he believes he said no lie.

He added that he is no coward and would not be cowed by the backlash he has received over the comment.

Source: YEN.com.gh