Food content creator Oheneba Jude gifted actress and host of Onua Showtime a branded gift box on the April 6, 2025 edition of the show

The famous TikToker danced with joy as he got on his knees to thank the seasoned actress for helping him land a job at Onua TV

Many people congratulated him, while others admired the fact that he was grateful for the opportunities he had gotten through McBrown and others

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude could not contain his excitement as he appeared on Onua Showtime when he presented a gift box to the host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Oheneba Jude gifts Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude gifts McBrown

Oheneba Jude was a guest on McBrown's Onua Showtime show aired on Sunday, April 6, 2025. It was during this episode that the popular food content creator announced that he had secured a new job at Onua TV.

Amid singing and instrumental music playing in the background, the food content creator made a grand entrance onto the show’s set bearing gifts.

He carried a medium-sized gift box branded with a picture of the Kumawood actress on it. The picture in question was taken when the actress joined Onua TV in March 2023 from UTV's United Showbiz.

The box also bore the Onua Showtime logo as well as the name of McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, with both perfectly positioned on the front of the box.

In the video, Oheneba Jude was seen thanking McBrown for helping him secure a job at Onua TV. He was also effusive of the role she had played and her unwavering support for his food content creation career.

Oheneba Jude's arrival on Onua Showtime

Oheneba Jude gifts McBrown

Reactions to Oheneba Jude gifting McBrown

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section and congratulated Oheneba Jude on his new job.

Others also applauded Mrs McBrown Mensah for being supportive and being instrumental in helping him land a job at Onua TV.

Oheneba Jude presented McBrown with a gift box for her and Baby Maxin and the gesture touched the hearts of many people.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the videos of Oheneba Jude on Onua TV with the host Mrs McBrown Mensah:

shefdchef said:

"The best Family Entertainment Show in Ghana by McBrown 👏🏼🔥❤️❤️❤️."

stellathe_star77 said:

"I hope you now understand why we love her regardless ❤️❤️❤️she also opens doors for others to win 🙌still in Ghana it’s Nana ooooo Nana Brimm ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

k.obed.asamoah said:

"Apart from me, who else smiled watching the video?"

nanaop_gh said:

"I'm so happy for Jude 😍."

srodah2020 said:

"See me smiling like mumu 😂So lovely to watch."

shideldeco said:

"#GRATITUDE is a MUST 😢🙌🙌❤️😍😍. Well done 👍 😍."

Oheneba Jude hails Nana Ama McBrown and Naa Ashorkor for helping him secure a job at Onua TV. Image Credit: @naa_ashorkor_, @oheneba_jude_ and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude devours GH¢1,500 fufu

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude caused a stir online after a video showed him enjoying a massive bowl of fufu worth GH¢1,500.

The viral video captured the famous food content creator finishing the entire meal, which was reportedly sponsored by a fellow social media influencer.

The video, posted on his TikTok account, generated widespread reactions from Ghanaians, with many amused and impressed by his appetite and the cost of the local meal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh