Thomas Amoani: Mother Of Adieso WASSCE Hero Joins Bawumia On Campaign Stage
- The mother of Thomas Amoani, a Free SHS graduate and government scholarship beneficiary, has campaigned for the New Patriotic Party
- Ataa Dankwa joined New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, at a recent election campaign event in the Eastern Region
- Dankwa stated that the Akufo-Addo administration and free secondary education had changed her fortunes and that of her brilliant family
Ataa Dankwa, the mother of academic sensation Thomas Amoani, has expressed her support for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.
During a campaign stop in the Eastern Region, Ataa Dankwa shared how the Akufo-Addo administration and free secondary education transformed her family's fortunes.
In a video from the event, Dankwa urged people to vote for Bawumia because he supported her family.
"Truly, he helped me, and today, me, Ataa Dankwa, my name is all over Ghana and the world, but this is just me."
After Dankwa concluded, Bawumia joined her on stage to embrace her.
Why is Thomas Amoani so popular?
Thomas Amoani gained national attention after completing Adeiso SHS in 2020 with 8As in the WASSCE.
In a video posted by Graphic Online, Amoani narrated how he had to walk six kilometres from his home at Asuaba to attend classes at Adeiso SHS every school day.
His story caught the eye of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who directed the Scholarship Secretariat to offer him an award.
This enabled him to further his studies in the UK at Brunel University. Amoani arrived on the campus with joy and promised not to fail Ghana.
He recently emerged as the overall best student in Economics at the university graduated with First Class Honours.
Source: YEN.com.gh
