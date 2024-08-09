New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamadu Bawumia has been enstooled as Nana Ntentankesehene

Nana Ntentankesehene means the Chief of the Internet and is to honour the vice president's commitment to digitisation

Bawumia resumed campaigning in the Eastern Region ahead of the critical polls in December

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamadu Bawumia has been enstooled as Nana Ntentankesehene, which means the Chief of the Internet.

The Chief of Nsawam enstooled the vice president on the morning of July 9.

Kofi Tonto, an aide to the Vice President, told YEN.com.gh that the honour was in recognition of Bawumia's commitment to technology.

"It is the general digitation drive and his contribution to modernising the economy and modernising the society [the contributed to the honour]."

Tonto noted that Bawumia resumed campaigning in the Eastern Region on July 9. Joy News shared images from the campaign stop.

The Vice President will, however, be back in Accra for Homowo festivities on July 10.

Speaking at the campaign event in Nsawam, Bawumia highlighted his administration's progress in expanding internet access, noting that coverage was only at 32% when the NPP came into power.

"When we assumed office, internet coverage was at a mere 32 percent. Today, we have increased it to 73 percent, and we are committed to achieving full coverage," he stated.

Recent digitisation initiatives championed by Bawumia

Bawumia has said the government is expediting the rollout of the e-cedi to curb financial crimes and corruption.

Ghana will also be implementing e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport by the end of the year.

Graphic Online reported that the Ghana School Feeding Programme will transition from manual to digital operations.

Bawumia to incorporate blockchain tech into governance

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia revealed the government's plan to integrate blockchain technology into the country's governance structure as an anti-corruption mechanism.

Incorporating blockchain would allow the government to trace all digital transactions in the governance space.

The technology would become essential following the launch of the much-touted e-cedi, a digital version of the local currency.

