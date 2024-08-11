Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia joined the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie for the start of Homowo

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia joined the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie to celebrate the Homowo festival.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, described it as a renewal of familial and friendly ties.

In a Facebook post, he affirmed that Ghana has a heritage worth celebrating. Bawumia also wished all Gas well as the celebrations started.

Citi News reported that the Ga Mashie Homowo festival started on August 10 with the traditional Kpokpoi sprinkling ceremony.

The ceremony was led by Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who performed the ritual by sprinkling Kpokpoi in the 21 houses representing the Ga stool.

This ritual was accompanied by vibrant drumming, dancing, and the firing of muskets.

As is customary, the festival’s activities began with the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, who serves as the Head of the Military.

Homowo, which translates to “hooting at hunger,” commemorates a period in Ga history when the people endured and eventually overcame a severe famine.

