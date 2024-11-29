Global InfoAnalytics has predicted a stronger-than-expected performance for Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako in the elections

Global InfoAnalytics maintains that John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress will win with 52.2% of the vote

It also predicts that the NDC is likely to win around 150 seats in Parliament to take control of the House

If Global InfoAnalytics’ final election prediction is any indication, two independent candidates will win a surprisingly significant share of the votes.

Alan Kyeremanten is expected to get 2.5% of the vote, while Nana Kwame Bediako is predicted to get 3.0%.

Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako are predicted to get more than 5% of the vote. Source: Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten/Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

The prediction is contrary to recent election trends, in which candidates outside of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have gotten less than 2% of the vote combined.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Global Infoanalytic's Mussa Dankwah said he expected the two independent candidates to defy history.

"Please leave history aside in this election," Dankwah noted.

Kyeremanten notably broke away from the NPP after grievances with the governing party’s presidential primary process.

For the ultimate outcome, Global InfoAnalytics still has John Mahama and the NDC winning with 52.2% of the vote.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP are predicted to have a surprisingly low 41.4% of the vote. It has predicted 0.9% for the remaining eight candidates. Global InfoAnalytics expects voter apathy to hinder the NPP.

For the parliamentary election, the NDC is currently leading and is likely to win around 150 seats, and the NPP is expected to win 99 seats.

Global InfoAnalytics noted that one seat is likely to be won by an independent candidate, and 29 seats are too close to call.

For a further breakdown, Mahama is predicted to win the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Volta, Western North, Bono East, Northern, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East, and Oti regions, while Bawumia is predicted to win the Ashanti, Easter, Ahafo, Bono, and North East regions.

Global InfoAnalytics said the predictions have a plus or minus 1.8% margin of error.

Bawumia team dismiss prophecies favouring NDC

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team has downplayed prophecies attempting to predict the winner of the December 7 polls to sway them.

This was in reaction to prophecies by some preachers that the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, would emerge victorious in Ghana's upcoming 2024 general elections.

Reacting to the prophecies, Anthony Karbo, a senior aide to Bawumia, told Citi News that the prophecies were mere predictions by preachers, not divine messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh