The football world in Italy came to a momentary halt on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, as Serie A announced the postponement of four league matches following the passing of Pope Francis according to the BBC.

The Vatican confirmed the Pope died at the age of 88 at 07:35 local time, prompting a wave of mourning across Italy and the wider Catholic world.

A Nation in Mourning

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Latin American pontiff and served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013.

Known for his humility, advocacy for the poor, and progressive views on social issues, his death has plunged Italy into deep sorrow.

Mourners have begun gathering in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, with many seen in tears, lighting candles and offering prayers.

The gravity of the situation was not lost on the sporting world. Italy, a deeply Catholic nation, has responded with unity and respect, halting various events in honour of the late Pope.

Serie A, the country’s top-flight football league, was among the institutions that moved swiftly in response to the national tragedy.

Four Matchweek 33 Games Called Off

The governing body announced the postponement of four Matchweek Serie A 33 fixtures that were scheduled for Monday, with the games affected produced below.

Torino vs Udinese

Cagliari vs Fiorentina

Genoa vs Lazio

Parma vs Juventus

A revised schedule will be communicated in the coming days, according to a brief statement issued by Serie A. The decision was made in coordination with government authorities and the Vatican, as the country prepares for a period of national mourning.

Respect and Reflection

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina expressed his condolences and emphasized the importance of solidarity during this time.

“Italian football shares with emotion the grief of hundreds of millions of people for the painful passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A great example of Christian charity and dignity in suffering, he always showed himself attentive to the world of sport and to football in particular, which he was passionate about.

“His human closeness, as well as spiritual, to the sick, the poor and the persecuted across the planet was his deepest testimony, a beacon that will illuminate generations to come. He will remain forever in our hearts as faithful and lovers of the game of football.” Gravina said.

Fans and Players React

The news of the postponements has been met with overwhelming understanding from fans, including Ghanaian enthusiasts who are also lamenting the death of promising Ghanaian football owner, Jonas Sena Dorho.

Many supporters took to social media to express their grief and support the decision, acknowledging the Pope’s immense cultural and spiritual influence in Italy.

Pause Beyond Football

This pause in Serie A serves as a reminder of the sport's deep ties to Italy's cultural and spiritual identity.

While the league is known for its fierce competition and passionate fanbase, moments like these show the human side of the game.

Sad Death of Ghanaian Football Club Owner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the sad demise of Nkoranza Adehyea FC bankroller, Jonas Sena Dorho, as he was reportedly found dead on his farmland last Friday, April 18, 2025 in Nkoranza.

The schocking death is the latest to strike Ghana football this year following that of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

