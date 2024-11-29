The Electoral Commission has announced shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies

The Electoral Commission has announced the discovery of shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies.

The constituencies affected are the Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies.

Electoral Commission announces shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Volta Region is notably a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, sparking wild speculation about rigging and collusion between the incumbent New Patriotic Party and the commission.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the North Dayi MP, called this development "a new low from the EC."

In a letter to presidential candidate representatives, the commission revealed plans to address the issue by printing additional ballot papers at Acts Commercials.

Political parties and independent presidential candidates have been asked to delegate two representatives each to observe the printing process.

The observation is scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:00 am at Acts Commercials Printing House in Accra.

According to Afrobarometer, trust in the Electoral Commission is at an all-time low, with only 28% of Ghanaians expressing trust in it.

Growing criticism of Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission is already under fire because of plans to limit media coverage of collation centres during the 2024 general election.

The commission set a limit of 12 media houses at the regional collation centres and eight at each constituency collation centre. It said it wanted to ensure a secure and efficient collation process.

The Media Foundation for West Africa, among others, called on the commission to reconsider and reverse its decision to limit media access to collation centres during the 2024 elections. The commission assured that it would engage further.

Candidates sign peace pact

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, and John Mahama, the NDC presidential Candidate, led the signing of a peace pact ahead of the elections.

The peace pact was signed at the Kempinski Hotel as the two political formations sought to commit to the country's best interests.

The National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance administered the peace pact.

