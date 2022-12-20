John Mahama has thanked Ghanaians for donating massively to support the organisation of the 10 national delegates congress of the opposition party

Mahama said he sees the donations as a demonstration of the love Ghanaians and NDC members have for our party

It has been revealed that the party received GH¢1,083,000 after the former president appealed for funds

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that the party received more than GH¢1 million in donations from the public in just 12 days to support the just-ended delegates congress.

A scene from the delegates congress, the flyer announcing the money raised through donations and former president John Mahama.

The party says it received GH¢1,083,000 after former president John Mahama and the mostly likely candidate to lead the party into the 2024 elections appealed for funds.

"I wish to express my appreciation to all donors who helped us make up the shortfall in our budget for the congress. This is a demonstration of the love Ghanaians generally and members of the NDC have for our party and the worthy cause we are embarking on," Mahama posted on Facebook on Monday, December 19, 2022.

John Mahama: Former President Appeals For GH¢10 MoMo To Fund NDC Congress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition NDC made a passionate appeal for party supporters to contribute their widow's mite towards the successful organisation of the delegations congress.

According to the former president, the move has become necessary due to the need to transport various party officers to Accra and accommodate them for the December 17 congress.

Mahama took to his social media handles to raise funds to support the event, which will see the election of executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.

Koku Anyidoho Slams Former President For Appealing For GH₵10 MoMo

Also, founder and president of the Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI) formerly Atta Mills Institute has taken former President John Mahama to the cleaners for appealing for donations.

Koku Anyidoho is unhappy the former president appealed for GH₵10 MoMo from Ghanaians to fund its national congress.

According to him, the move is embarrassing to the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

