A blogger has been sentenced to prison by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing false information and distributing same

The blogger, Jeffrey Epprim Nyame, was found guilty and is expected to spend 30 days behind bars

The presideing judge, Isaac Addo, stated that his custodial sentence should serve as a warning to other Ghanaians not spread fake news

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a local blogger to 30 days in jail for publishing false news that caused panic bank withdrawals in 2022.

The said article, titled “Dollar account holders to get cedi at BoG rate for bank withdrawal effective 31st Oct?” was published on reportghana.net on October 27, 2022, and shared across WhatsApp platforms.

A blogger is to spend 30 days in jail after publishing false news that led to panic withdrawals in 2022

Source: Getty Images

The distribution of the article caused fear and panic among the public, particularly those with dollar accounts, leading to panic withdrawals at various banks.

The blogger, Jeffrey Epprim Nyame, was found guilty and sentenced by the circuit court, which was presided over by Judge Isaac Addo.

The judge also acquitted and discharged Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng, an IT professional who was facing charges of abetment.

A friend of the court, lawyer John Baptist Ayitse, pleaded for clemency for the blogger, citing his remorse over his actions and his promise never to repeat the offence if acquitted.

However, Judge Isaac Addo insisted on delivering a custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent to other bloggers and the general public.

He expressed concern about the unfettered publication and distribution of unverified information on social media and its impact on the population.

Judge Addo said in the future other bloggers and Ghanaians in general would adhere to the proper ethics of verification before publishing information.

Akufo-Addo warns against publication of false news

President Akufo-Addo during his address at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, themed 'Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation - Election 2024’ urged Ghanaians to desist from spreading false information.

Akufo-Addo stated that the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance in the run-up.

He urged the media and citizens to remain alert and proactive in combating the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Akufo-Addo also warned that if left unchecked, the spread of false information could significantly undermine the electoral process, putting Ghana on the path to chaos and destruction.

He charged the media to play a critical role in ensuring accurate information dissemination and debunking false information.

Police arrest nine for causing fear and panic

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested nine persons who claimed that their manhood had disappeared.

Their claims had led to fear and panic among the public and several innocent individuals were attacked.

The police disclosed the various locations where the arrests were made and assured that the suspects had been arraigned.

Some were remanded into police custody, and others were granted bail.

Source: YEN.com.gh