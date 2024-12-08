The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has fallen after the December 7 elections

The long-serving MP lost to the National Democratic Congress' Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani

A video of electorates reacting to his fall has surfaced on social media sparking a frenzy online

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has lost his beloved Adansi Asokwa seat to the National Democratic Congress' Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani.

KT Hammond booed by electorates after losing Adansi Asokwa seat.

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate the long-serving MP garnered 14,229 of the valid votes cast compared to KT Hammond's 13,275 votes.

KT Hammond was a bigwig of the New Patriotic Party. His loss counts as one of the upsets in the 2024 elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, scores of electorates were spotted booing the seasoned politician.

Malik Basintale addresses NDC supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress' deputy communication officer, Malik Basintale, had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding NDC's provision win.

The young politician claimed that the NDC was winning the elections. He urged the party's supporters to move to collation centres to defend the party's much-anticipated victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh