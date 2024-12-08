Global site navigation

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Retains Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency Seat With A Wide Margin Win
Politics

by  Kofi Owusu

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, retained his parliamentary seat in the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency based on the provisional results recorded in the 2024 general elections.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah retains the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency seat in the 2024 general elections. Photo source: Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate secured a commanding victory over Alfred Osei-Poku, the main challenger from the New Democratic Congress (NDC), to remain in the next parliament of Ghana.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah secured 18,601 votes, representing 55.49% of the provisional results, compared to the NDC's Alfred Osei-Poku, who secured 13,415 votes, representing 40.02%.

