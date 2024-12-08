The Electoral Commission has adjudged the actor turned politician the new MP-elect of the enviable Ayawaso West Wuogon seat after the 2024 elections

The EC's verdict comes over 24 hours since voting ended at all polling stations

The MP-elect was elated after he was declared the victor over the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan

The National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo has won the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections.

Provisional results from polling stations indicated that Dumelo is in a strong position to take Lydia Alhassan's seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Dumelo becomes Ayawaso West Wuogon MP elect. Source: JohnDumelo, LydiaAlhassan

John Dumelo said he had secured 38,471 votes against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Madam Lydia Alhassan, who, based on Dumelo's calculations, gained 25,775 votes.

According to the EC's results, Lydia Alhassan had 27,377, representing 40.2% of the total votes cast, while John Dumelo had 40,561.

Sista Afia congratulates Dumelo on potential victory

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with anticipation as vote counting approaches its final stages, with Dumelo emerging as a frontrunner.

Celebrity supporters, including musician Sista Afia, have amplified the electoral drama, generating widespread online engagement and enthusiasm for Dumelo's potential victory.

She shared a post congratulating the actor-turned-politician in advance.

