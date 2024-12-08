Ghana's 2024 general election has been a fierce battle between the incumbent NPP and its opponent, NDC.

Surprise wins, as well as shocking defeats, have characterised the contest.

According to provisional results, the NDC is leading the presidential elections, with former President John Dramani Mahama amassing the majority of the votes.

The NPP also lost the majority of its seats in the parliamentary elections. However, some new faces have popped up in various constituencies nationwide.

APlus

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kwame APlus is one of the newest candidates who pulled a surprise in the just-ended elections.

He won the Gomoa Central Constituency elections, winning 14,277 votes out of 36,026 valid votes.

He defeated the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who polled 11,637 votes and Yawson Mohamed of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who came third with 10,112 votes.

John Dumelo

John Dumelo also gave his contender Maa Lydia a heartbreaking defeat. He snatched the seat from the incumbent who lost in the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency parliamentary race.

Baba Sadiq

Before any official results from the EC, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei Central Constituency has declared victory. Baba Sadiq believes that he's won the seat with the provisional results announced in the area.

However, the incumbent has also announced victory on his X page. YEN.com.gh is on standby for the EC's final declaration and will provide an update once the results are officially declared. Nonetheless, Baba Sadiq will join the next parliament if the votes go in his favour.

Sammy Awuku

