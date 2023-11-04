Supporters gathered at Vice President Dr. Bawumia's residence celebrate, believing he has won the NPP Presidential primary

They set up their own collation center, confident of victory, citing results from most constituencies

The jubilant atmosphere underscores the intense anticipation surrounding the primary election

In a display of confidence, supporters gathered at the residence of Vice President Dr. Bawumia have erupted in celebration, convinced of their candidate's victory in the ongoing NPP Presidential primary.

Creating their makeshift collation center at the home of the NPP flagbearer hopeful, these enthusiastic supporters passionately believe that Dr. Bawumia has secured the win. According to their calculations, with only a handful of constituencies yet to report, their lead remains unassailable.

The jubilant atmosphere reflects the high stakes and intense anticipation surrounding the primary, with supporters eagerly awaiting the official results to confirm their optimism.

A screenshot of the collation screen at Dr Bawumia's residence and an image with his wife Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana & DMB Source: Facebook

As the fervor continues at Dr. Bawumia's residence, the NPP's internal election process remains a focal point of national attention, highlighting the keen interest and fervent passions of the party's followers.

With the numbers they have collated Dr Bawumia together with his wife, Samira Bawumia both wearing white attires to signify victory and some of their supporters left his residence to the Accra Sports Stadium where the official declaration will be made.

