Bishop T.D Jakes has praised President Akufo-Addo for transforming the fortunes of Ghana in the last decade

According to the man of God, his view of Ghana during his first visit years ago is the complete opposite of what he is seeing now

He touted Akufo-Addo's move to institute the Year of Return which he (Jakes) claimed to be one of the turning points in Ghana's fortunes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

World-renown American televangelist Bishop T.D. Jakes has praised Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his transformational leadership in the past few years.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana, the preacher who was speaking in his church said when he first travelled to Ghana less than a decade ago, “there were a lot of dirt roads and people just in meagre gear and what have you and very few buildings and nice hotels”

He then said some years after the first experience, he returned to see a completely different Ghana.

Photos of Bishop T.D Jakes and Akufo-Addo. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

"Seven years later, I came back and there were interstates, highways, hotels, five-star accommodations, restaurants everywhere”, the preacher revealed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The popular preacher said the change could be attributed to President Akufo-Addo’s transformational leadership.

The American preacher said through Akufo-Addo's "great leadership”, Ghana had now into one of Africa’s “wealthiest” countries.

“And, in case you are not up to speed on how things are going in Africa; Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries; he [President Akufo-Addo] has completely turned it around.”

“It is the largest producer of gold on the continent and the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa”, Jakes explained, adding: “Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has emerged as a booming tech centre – even welcoming Twitter”.

“[Twitter] is moving to Ghana. Africa’s corporate headquarters of Twitter is going to be there”, the preacher noted.

T.D. Jakes said Akufo-Addo was also working to transform Ghana into a travel destination for Americans, especially African-Americans and the African diaspora and was promoting investment in Ghana.

Over the last couple of years, he told the audience, “Ghana’s government has set aside 500 acres of land for foreigners looking to resettle there”.

The preacher added that Ghana’s move to embrace African-Americans has had a huge significance for the country.

“The man is brilliant; he’s just smart,” the American pastor praised President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo would be one of the speakers for T.D Jakes' upcoming summit on leadership.

Diana Amoah: US-Based Ghanaian Woman Quits job as Registered Nurse to Become a Digital Marketer

Meanwhile, a gorgeous Ghanaian woman by the name of Diana Amoah has granted an interview with Zion Felix on YouTube where she opened up about her journey to moving from the nursing field to becoming a digital marketer.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Diana sharing that she got the chance to move to the US after her father who was a pastor was transferred by the church to the US for six years.

Source: YEN.com.gh