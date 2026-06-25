Five NPP MPs have petitioned the Minority Leadership over comments made by Kennedy Agyapong regarding their oversight visit to the Afari Military Hospital

They argued that his public remarks misrepresented the sanctioned visit, which they insist had prior approval from Minority leadership

The lawmakers have called for a public reprimand and internal disciplinary action, warning that the controversy risks undermining party unity

Five New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health have petitioned the Minority Leadership over comments made by the former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, concerning their recent oversight visit to the Afari Military Hospital.

The petition, dated June 18, 2026 and addressed to the Minority Leadership, was also copied to the party’s flagbearer, General Secretary and Council of Elders, signalling widening internal tensions within the caucus.

Trouble looms as NPP MPs petition Minority Leadership, helmed by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, over Ken Agyapong’s comments on the Afari Hospital. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & Kennedy O Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Oversight visit to Afari Military Hospital

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the MPs stated that their delegation visited the Afari Military Hospital on June 10, 2026 as part of a fact-finding mission approved by the Minority Leadership.

The exercise, they said, was intended to assess healthcare delivery challenges in the Ashanti Region, particularly in relation to pressures on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to the lawmakers, the visit was meant to provide an objective assessment of operational conditions at the facility in the national interest.

However, the delegation reportedly faced resistance from military personnel who barred them from entering the premises, an incident that escalated into a public confrontation and attracted widespread public attention.

Criticism from Kennedy Agyapong sparks dispute

Following the incident, Kennedy Agyapong publicly criticised the MPs, questioning the legitimacy of their actions.

In their petition, the lawmakers argued that his comments misrepresented the facts and undermined an exercise that had been duly sanctioned by parliamentary leadership.

They firmly rejected suggestions that the visit was unauthorised or unilateral, insisting that the Minority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip had all been fully briefed and had approved the mission in advance.

The MPs further described the public comments as inappropriate, arguing that they risked weakening the authority of the Minority Leadership and eroding internal discipline within the caucus.

The petition warned that continued public disagreements of this nature could damage party cohesion and negatively affect the NPP’s electoral prospects ahead of the 2028 elections.

The MPs also expressed concern that attention had shifted away from the substantive healthcare issues identified during the visit towards internal party disputes.

They stressed that the inspection was intended as a collective, public-interest initiative rather than an individual political exercise.

MPs call for disciplinary action

To restore unity, the MPs have called on the Minority Leadership to publicly reprimand Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and refer the matter to the appropriate internal party structures for resolution.

They argued that such steps are necessary to safeguard cohesion, reinforce discipline, and prevent further deterioration of relations within the caucus.

The petition was signed by:

Nana Ayew Afriye (Ranking Member, Health Committee and MP for Effiduase Asokore)

Patrick Boachie Yiadom

Kingsley Agyemang

Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Frank Yeboah

Maurice Ampaw warns Ken Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw claimed that Kennedy Agyapong had effectively damaged his own political future through recent hostile remarks targeting senior NPP figures.

He urged party supporters to stop attacking the former Assin Central MP, arguing that he has already distanced himself from the New Patriotic Party.

Ampaw further warned that Agyapong’s association with businessman Oti Bonsu could accelerate his political decline.

Source: YEN.com.gh