Emperor Bishop Bediako, a Ghanaian pastor, criticised the NDC for ignoring his campaign support after his church was demolished

According to the man of God, he donated 32 cows to the governing NDC, during the campaign season ahead of the 2024 election

Netizens who watched the video expressed mixed reactions to the demolition, questioning the accountability of political support

Emperor Bishop Bediako, the Founder of Jesus Power Eagle Kingdom Ministry International, is unhappy with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for ignoring all the help he offered during their campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

His comments come after his church at Pantang Village in the Greater Accra Region was demolished for allegedly being built on a major waterway.

Emperor Bishop Bediako is unhappy with the demolition of his church after he donated 32 cows to the NDC in the 2024 campaign season. Photo credit: emperorbishop1 & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Even though the building had been reduced to debris, the man of God claimed his support for the NDC during the campaign season should at least save him from such an incident.

He alleged that during the campaign season, he donated 32 cows to the party through the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is popularly called General Mosquito.

While making these claims, some of the security personnel present to ensure the demolition was done ended up in an altercation with others nearby.

The pastor threatened to call the NDC's National Chairman to report the demolition.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to demolition

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@purendc said:

"Does he have the money to get 32 cows? Who asked him to donate the cows? He’s NDC, so Ghana should flood."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"So, should we allow you to build on land meant for a developmental project? I think it’s high time our leaders take this country seriously 😒."

@Redempt76413296 said:

"Nonsense at the highest level. You supported the party, so you think you can violate the laws? So your intention was for your personal interest, not for the country. 😅😅😅 Who ate all the 32 cows?"

@_NanaMensah wrote:

"This is what happens when politicians take favours from people expecting to be untouchable when in power. Were the 32 cows used for victory parties or to win power?"

@Thefiifi_ said:

"Who sent him? He helped the NDC, so must the good thing not be done?"

@alhassan__11 wrote:

"So if you support them means a guarantee to build on the waterway."

@Benjami59927869 said:

"If you like, buy 100 cows, we will still go fix the country...32 cows nti make we lef you misbehave?"

@teddy_Dwyane wrote:

"Ghana needs to go back to the Ramsar convention and reclaim the old border … all buildings within the marked borders must be cleared completely. You can’t build here, man! It’s not done."

@sir_JAKE6 said:

"Are 32 cows worth more than the life of one lost through flooding ☹️?"

Source: YEN.com.gh